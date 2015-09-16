Urban League Of Rochester To Receive $1Million Federal Grant

The Urban League of Rochester is going to receive $1.1 million from the federal government as part of the YouthBuild program.

On Wednesday, The U.S. Labor Department announced the awarding of $76 million nationwide for the program which will fund programs in 31 states.

YouthBuild is a community-based alternative education program that provides classroom instruction and occupational skills training in construction and other occupations that are in-demand.

The program serves 16 to 24 year olds who are at risk because of various factors, such as having dropped out of high school, been in the justice system, or are aging out of foster care.