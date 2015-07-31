Anti-Poverty Initiative Asks For More Public Input

The leaders of the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative are casting a wider net to collect thoughts and ideas from the community.

Residents are asked to offer their anonymous input in an online survey seeking ideas about how to lift people from poverty.

The initiative's director, Leonard Brock, said they have already collected suggestions from people who attended a recent town hall meeting. He said much of the input is in line with what came out of the workshop sessions.

"The only thing that came (to us) where I said, 'Wow!' was a family bus pass. I thought that was something that was a bit innovative. The issues around transportation are not anything that surprised but for a way we could eliminate those barriers; I said, 'That makes a lot of sense.' "

Brock hopes to have a preliminary report ready sometime in August identifying the key issues that need to be addressed through the initiative.