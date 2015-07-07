Local Anti-Poverty Initiative Schedules A Public Forum

There's been a lot of planning and discussion among local leaders about the new Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative in recent months, and now the general public will have a chance to weigh in.

There will be a community town hall meeting on July 15th at the Edgerton Stardust Ballroom at 41 Backus Street.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the meeting takes place from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Officials say the meeting will help those involved with the initiative gain perspective from members of the community who can speak directly to the challenges facing people impacted by poverty.

Insights gathered at the forum will be used to help the anti-poverty initiative as they seek to provide support needed to break the cycle of poverty.

Among those leading the July 15th forum are Assembly Majority Leader Joe Morelle, Mayor Lovely Warren, County Executive Maggie Brooks and Leonard Brock, Director of the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative.

You can get more information about the forum by calling 585-242-6482