Rochester's Anti-Poverty Task Force Work Begins

Members of Rochester's Anti-Poverty Task Force are meeting within various work groups starting this week.

They're trying to identify any systemic barriers that may be contributing to the city's high poverty rate. The groups are divided into areas including housing, jobs, education, health, and the judicial system.

Fran Weisberg is CEO of the United Way of Greater Rochester, one of the lead agencies in the effort. She doesn't believe there is a magic bullet that will provide solutions to a decades-old problem.

"Some of us think we can do it in five. Some say it will take ten years. We have multi-generational poverty. There are no quick fixes. But I think we need to start and we need to get some things done very quickly," Weisberg said.

The United Way has begun one-on-one interviews with individuals living in poverty.

There are plans to hold town hall-style meetings in the weeks to come.

