Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Social Media Campaign Celebrates College-Bound Students

WXXI News | By Veronica Volk
Published May 1, 2015 at 4:05 PM EDT
easths.jpg
Students from East High School celebrate College Signing Day

May 1 is College Signing Day, a day to celebrate college-bound students. Rochester is celebrating by participating in a national social media campaign. The city is posting photos of high school students headed to college in the fall with the hashtag #ReachHigher.

Mayor Lovely Warren says she hopes the campaign will remind students in Rochester that there are plenty of opportunities for higher education right in their own backyard.

"We have a great community here, they can get a great start. We have a number of different programs for our young people that are graduating from high school and want to go on either to the workforce or to college and so we want people to know there are opportunities out there and they can take advantage of them."

The social media initiative was launched by First Lady Michelle Obama last year.

Veronica Volk
Veronica Volk is an editor and producer for WXXI News.
