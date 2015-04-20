Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, April 21st

First hour: Debating the opt-out movement

Second hour: Previewing Imagine RIT

First hour: What's next in the state testing standoff? Opt-out numbers have soared; in some school districts, more students (grades 3 through 8) were opted out of the testing than the students who took the tests. The next round of tests is coming up, and there are questions about what the high opt-out numbers mean... for teacher evaluations, for school district funding, and more. Joining the discussion:

Bill Cala, Fairport superintendent

Bruce Amey, Avon superintendent

Justin Murphy, Democrat & Chronicle reporter

Mahreen George, parent opposed to testing

Sam Radford, parent supporting testing

In our second hour, we preview Imagine RIT Innovation and Creativity Festival. 2015 marks the eighth year for Imagine, with an annual draw of around 30,000 visitors. In studio:

Barry Culhane, chairman of the event

David Amata, building a game to teach young children how to read

Katie Tigue, associate producer of a game called Splattershmup

Dan Phillips, working with students on a dual-purpose wheelchair-platform swing

Erik Lydick, working on a robotic seeing-eye dog

Adam Podolec, working on a soft-ankle foot orthotic to help people with dropped foot

Jonathon Greene, working on a device to allow young children with disabilities to move independently