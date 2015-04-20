© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, April 21st

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published April 20, 2015 at 11:52 PM EDT
School_tests.jpg

First hour: Debating the opt-out movement

Second hour: Previewing Imagine RIT

First hour: What's next in the state testing standoff? Opt-out numbers have soared; in some school districts, more students (grades 3 through 8) were opted out of the testing than the students who took the tests. The next round of tests is coming up, and there are questions about what the high opt-out numbers mean... for teacher evaluations, for school district funding, and more. Joining the discussion:

Bill Cala, Fairport superintendent
Bruce Amey, Avon superintendent
Justin Murphy, Democrat & Chronicle reporter
Mahreen George, parent opposed to testing
Sam Radford, parent supporting testing

In our second hour, we preview Imagine RIT Innovation and Creativity Festival. 2015 marks the eighth year for Imagine, with an annual draw of around 30,000 visitors. In studio:

Barry Culhane, chairman of the event
David Amata, building a game to teach young children how to read
Katie Tigue, associate producer of a game called Splattershmup
Dan Phillips, working with students on a dual-purpose wheelchair-platform swing
Erik Lydick, working on a robotic seeing-eye dog
Adam Podolec, working on a soft-ankle foot orthotic to help people with dropped foot
Jonathon Greene, working on a device to allow young children with disabilities to move independently

