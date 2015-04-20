Anti-violence Initiative in the Northeast Quadrant Aims to Connect with Youth

The Save Our Youth program is an initiative in the Northeast Quadrant of Rochester, aimed at reducing crime in those neighborhoods.

The idea is to treat violence as a public health issue, much like a pandemic that spreads through contact. Waymon Daniels is an outreach worker with Save Our Youth, a program through Action for a Better Community.

Daniels spends his days working with teenagers, helping them get to school, or probation, or social services. When he’s not trying to keep his kids on the right track, he’s canvassing the streets in a bright orange vest, looking to break up trouble.

"I use humor. With a bright orange shirt or jacket on, they look at you like, 'What are you doing?' And that's just something to get them to be engaged."

Daniels hopes that if he has a few minutes to connect with these young people, even though jokes, he might spark a conversation that could keep them from making the same mistakes he did. Daniels has four felonies, and spent ten years in prison.

Save Out Youth is based on the Cure Violence model out of Chicago. It's funded through state grant money on a yearly basis, and it's still in its first year of operation, but the program's supervisors say they think it's already making a difference.

To date, the Northeast Quadrant has not seen any killings by shooting, compared to this time last year when there were already three. Shootings are also down by half.