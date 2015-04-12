© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

NYS Announcing $438,000 To Support Anti-Poverty Program In Rochester

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published April 12, 2015 at 10:51 AM EDT
americorps_logo.jpg

New York is announcing state funding for the effort to combat poverty in the Rochester area.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says that $438,000  is available to support new AmeriCorps programs that combat poverty and fight inequality in the Rochester area.

His office says that programs that receive this money will complement the work of the recently announced anti-poverty task force by increasing access to critical services, including child and health care, job training, youth mentoring as well as promoting anti-hunger and anti-homelessness efforts throughout Monroe County.

Reports released earlier this year show a high concentration of poverty in Rochester, with just over half its children living below the poverty line.

Applications for the state funding are being accepted by the New York State Commission on National and Community Service.

There will be what is called a 'bidders' conference' on Tuesday to solicit proposals from organizations who want to work on the anti-poverty effort.

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
