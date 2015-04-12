NYS Announcing $438,000 To Support Anti-Poverty Program In Rochester

New York is announcing state funding for the effort to combat poverty in the Rochester area.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says that $438,000 is available to support new AmeriCorps programs that combat poverty and fight inequality in the Rochester area.

His office says that programs that receive this money will complement the work of the recently announced anti-poverty task force by increasing access to critical services, including child and health care, job training, youth mentoring as well as promoting anti-hunger and anti-homelessness efforts throughout Monroe County.

Reports released earlier this year show a high concentration of poverty in Rochester, with just over half its children living below the poverty line.

Applications for the state funding are being accepted by the New York State Commission on National and Community Service.

There will be what is called a 'bidders' conference' on Tuesday to solicit proposals from organizations who want to work on the anti-poverty effort.