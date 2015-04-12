Coming up on Connections: Monday, April 13th

First hour: Equal Pay Day 2015

Second hour: The rise of local singing competitions

In our first hour: Equal Pay Day 2015. Is there a gender pay gap in the Rochester area? We could soon find out, thanks to a new study. Tuesday, April 14th marks Equal Pay Day, which is a day meant to signify how much longer a woman would have had to work to equal what a man made in 2014. What do the numbers say? And what are the proposals to eliminate the tendency of men to get paid more for the same work, simply because they push harder in negotiations? Our guests include:

Donna Seymour, public policy vice president for the American Association of University Women of New York State

Catherine Cerulli, Susan B. Anthony Center for Women's Leadership at the University of Rochester

Marilyn Tedeschi, vice president of the Women's Institute for Leadership and Learning in Seneca Falls

Then in our second hour, local singing competitions under the microscope. Who needs American Idol when you have Classical Idol? Who needs X Factor when you have Lotte Lenya? In all seriousness, it's a big week for some talented contestants. Contestants from all over the world gather in Rochester for a chance to become the next Classical Idol. In addition to cash prizes, the winner will also win a solo performance with Rochester Oratorio Society as well as the opportunity to perform with Rochester Lyric Opera. Then, fourteen young singer-actors from the United States and Europe will compete for the top prize in the finals of the 2015 Lotte Lenya competition, which will be held at the Eastman School of Music’s Kilbourn Hall on Saturday, April 18.

From 1 to 1:30, we'll talk Lotte Lenya.

In studio: Kim Kowalke, professor of musicology at Eastman

On the phone: Rebecca Luker, three-time Tony nominee and Lotte Lenya judge

From 1:30 to 2, we'll talk Classical Idol.

In studio: Eric Townell, Rochester Oratorio Society artistic director

On the phone: Constance Fee, Classical Idol judge