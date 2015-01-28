Study Shows Rochester is Ready for a Bike Share Program

A study by the Genesee Transportation Council shows a bike share in Rochester would be feasible.

RJ Eldridge is the Director of Planning for Toole Design Group and he worked on the study. He says bike shares have benefits beyond economic, environmental and health impacts.

"I think when you're in a car you tend to be closed in -- especially, all cars today have air conditioning and great stereo -- so you're kind of shut off from your environment. And when you're on a bicycle you are part of that environment and you're talking to folks and you're interacting with people."

Eldridge says this can lead to more community engagement, which makes for a healthier city in more ways than one.

Richard Desarra is co-founder of the Rochester Cycling Alliance. He says riding a bike is also good for the individual, even if it's just for commuting.

"In the morning, you know, you're very refreshed when you get to work. Instead of swearing at your boss all day, you can swear into the atmosphere on your way home."

A public meeting on Wednesday gave officials and residents a chance to discuss some of the opportunities and challenges associated with such a program. On the one hand, Rochester has high population density, a lot of young people, and an interest in downtown revitalization. All these provide an environment in which a bike share could succeed.

On the other, the bike share business model is not perfect. One of the major obstacles facing the bike share program is the question of social equity. The average bike share member in other cities is a white male, under the age of 35. Eldridge says other communities are trying to extend their bike share services to more diverse income groups,

"In Boston they are working with their Housing and Development Agency to provide bike share memberships to people who qualify for low income housing."

Rochester's bike share is still only an idea. In order to be implemented it needs ownership, sponsorship, and capital investment. And, advocates hope by then, some of these obstacles will be overcome.