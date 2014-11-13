© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

WATCH: Journalist Maria Hinojosa On Infant Mortality In ROC & A Tribute To ROC Veterans

Published November 13, 2014 at 8:00 PM EST

http://youtu.be/coeT-pAJQpQ

The number of babies in the city of Rochester that don’t make it to their first birthday is beyond alarming. In this edition of Need to Know, we examine our community’s high infant mortality rate which is the focus of a new documentary series on PBS, America By the Numbers With Maria Hinojosa. Award-winning journalist, Maria Hinojosa and Dr. Jeff Kaczorowski, President of The Children’s Agenda join host Hélène Biandudi Hofer to discuss the story behind the numbers.

Also on the show – two local women have joined forces to track down Korean War veterans or their families. It’s all in an effort to reunite them with original wartime photographs and recall memories from what’s often called The Forgotten War.

And Brian Kennedy, an Afghanistan war veteran and Rochester artist describes his goal to paint with a purpose through his company Iron Art. We’ll learn how he’s using his talents to better serve area veterans and their needs.

Tags

Arts & LifeThe Children's AgendaInfant MortalityKorean War1