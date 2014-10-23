WATCH: The Governor's Debate, Year 2 Of ROC The Future & Celebrating Women In Film

http://youtu.be/KWoHqPnZdOQ

On this edition of Need to Know we’re talking about one of the highly anticipated debates of this election season in New York…the Governor’s debate. An analysis of the hour-long exchange between four of the candidates on the ballot and what voters need to know before they hit the polls.

Also on the show, changing the dismal educational climate in the city of Rochester through public and private partnerships. We’ll examine the progress of the community-wide collaboration, ROC the Future, designed to do just that.

And gender equality and Hollywood don't necessarily go hand-in-hand. A discussion on why more women should be directing and starring in films just in time for the High Falls Film Festival. The event kicks off this week and its mission is all about bringing a female perspective to the big-screen. Elaine Madsen, director of the film, "I Know A Woman Like That," joins the conversation before the film's screening and Q&A discussion at The Little Theatre on Thursday, October 23rd @ 6:15pm and at the Dryden on Friday, October 24th @ 10:30am.