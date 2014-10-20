© 2021 WXXI News
Local Spice Blend To Support Veterans

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published October 20, 2014 at 8:01 AM EDT
Wegmans says it will start selling Salute Seasonings, which is a gourmet spice blend manufactured in Rochester and benefits veterans.

Sankar Sewnauth, the President of CDS Monarch, an organization which provides support to people with developmental and intellectual disabilities, says 100 percent of proceeds from the sales benefit clinical therapy, vocational rehabilitation and temporary housing for veterans with issues such as PTSD and traumatic brain injury.

CDS Monarch's subsidiary, Unistel, produces the Salute Seasonings spices that support the organization's Warrior Salute program. Unistel provides jobs to more than 300 people with disabilities including veterans.

Unistel is the primary spice and seasoning supplier to all five branches of the U.S. military.

Wegmans will start selling the seasonings as of Saturday, November 1.

