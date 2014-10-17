Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
WATCH: Hotly Contested Election Races & The Healing In Art Therapy
On this edition of Need to Know, we’re talking midterm election season. In addition to the Governor’s race, we examine other seats up for grabs on November 4th and discuss some of the hotly contested races Monroe County residents should be watching closely.
Also on the program, transforming one’s inner experience through art. We’ll learn about creative approaches to help adults with a traumatic brain injury and those with developmental disabilities communicate through art.