© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

WATCH: Hotly Contested Election Races & The Healing In Art Therapy

WXXI News
Published October 17, 2014 at 11:22 AM EDT

http://youtu.be/0j_IlXJOLDc

On this edition of Need to Know, we’re talking midterm election season. In addition to the Governor’s race, we examine other seats up for grabs on November 4th and discuss some of the hotly contested races Monroe County residents should be watching closely.

Also on the program, transforming one’s inner experience through art. We’ll learn about creative approaches to help adults with a traumatic brain injury and those with developmental disabilities communicate through art.

Tags

Arts & Life1