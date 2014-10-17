WATCH: Hotly Contested Election Races & The Healing In Art Therapy

http://youtu.be/0j_IlXJOLDc

On this edition of Need to Know, we’re talking midterm election season. In addition to the Governor’s race, we examine other seats up for grabs on November 4th and discuss some of the hotly contested races Monroe County residents should be watching closely.

Also on the program, transforming one’s inner experience through art. We’ll learn about creative approaches to help adults with a traumatic brain injury and those with developmental disabilities communicate through art.