League of Women Voters Expects Low Voter Registration

The November election is less than a month away, and midnight October 10 is the deadline for mail-in voter registrations.

Katherine Smith, director of advocacy for the Rochester chapter of the League of Women Voters, says the registration process has been very slow this year.

The League of Women Voters and other organizations host events in the community, but Smith says it can be difficult to engage voters.

"I think very often, that if you don't really know a candidate or you don't really have a pressing issue you think you can influence in this election, it has to be pretty immediate,” Smith said. “It's hard for people to commit themselves to long range changes, and a lot of the policy issues and the people you elect are long range."

Smith said two groups she does believe will be successful in getting voters to register are the Safe Act Coalition and the Women's Equality Act Coalition.