League of Women Voters Expects Low Voter Registration

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published October 9, 2014 at 11:35 AM EDT
voters.jpg
brennancenter.org
/

The November election is less than a month away, and midnight October 10 is the deadline for mail-in voter registrations.

Katherine Smith, director of advocacy for the Rochester chapter of the League of Women Voters, says the registration process has been very slow this year.

The League of Women Voters and other organizations host events in the community, but Smith says it can be difficult to engage voters.

"I think very often, that if you don't really know a candidate or you don't really have a pressing issue you think you can influence in this election, it has to be pretty immediate,” Smith said. “It's hard for people to commit themselves to long range changes, and a lot of the policy issues and the people you elect are long range."

Smith said two groups she does believe will be successful in getting voters to register are the Safe Act Coalition and the Women's Equality Act Coalition.

Beth Adams
Beth Adams joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career. She was the longtime host of the WHAM Morning News in Rochester. Her career also took her from radio stations in Elmira, New York, to Miami, Florida.
