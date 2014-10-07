Connections: Cuomo's Fracking Water Study; History of Ithaca Radio

In the first part of the show, we talk with Scott Waldman of Capital about his story on a fracking study commissioned by the Cuomo Administration. The study was meant to find the impact fracking had on the state's drinking water, but the spotlight is now on how administration officials had a hand in editing and delaying the study.

Then we talk with Peter King of CBS News and WXXI's Scott Fybush. King, or rather Peter King Steinhaus, may be familiar with some as he spent some time on the airwaves of Rochester and Syracuse. He and his brother, Rick Sommers Steinhaus, have written a book on this history of Ithaca Radio, where some of the most influential leaders of the broadcast industry, including Peter and Rick, got their start. Both are Ithaca College alumns and will sign copies of his books on Thursday at the Bill Gray's on Penfield Road from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.