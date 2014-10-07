© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Cuomo's Fracking Water Study; History of Ithaca Radio

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published October 7, 2014 at 3:41 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

In the first part of the show, we talk with Scott Waldman of Capital about his story on a fracking study commissioned by the Cuomo Administration. The study was meant to find the impact fracking had on the state's drinking water, but the spotlight is now on how administration officials had a hand in editing and delaying the study. 

Then we talk with Peter King of CBS News and WXXI's Scott Fybush.  King, or rather Peter King Steinhaus, may be familiar with some as he spent some time on the airwaves of Rochester and Syracuse. He and his brother, Rick Sommers Steinhaus, have written a book on this history of Ithaca Radio, where some of the most influential leaders of the broadcast industry, including Peter and Rick, got their start. Both are Ithaca College alumns and will sign copies of his books on Thursday at the Bill Gray's on Penfield Road from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. 

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
