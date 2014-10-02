WATCH: What It Means To Be A Black Male In America, Free Fitness & Community Building Through Music

© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Published October 2, 2014

On this edition of Need to Know with Hélène Biandudi Hofer – the tough and often times rarely asked questions posed and answered by black males for black males. It’s the concept behind a visual arts exhibit opening this week in Rochester called Question Bridge: Black Males. Its goal is to create dialogue and shatter stereotypes associated with black men in America – including in our community.

Also on the show, getting fit for free! Rochester resident Lee “Lucky” Davis is offering fitness sessions in area parks at no cost to local residents as long as there’s a commitment to show up and break a sweat.

And the new local choral ensemble, First Inversion, has a debut performance this weekend. We learn more about its focus on community building through music.

