Connections: Rob Astorino; RIT Preparing Students With Disabilities For The Workforce

We start this hour with gubernatorial candidate Rob Astorino. The Republican is challenging Governor Andrew Cuomo for the top seat in New York.



Then, as part of our Move To Include series, we talk about the new U.S. Labor Department regulations that will require federal contractors to set a target of having 7 percent of their workforce be comprised of employees with disabilities. College and universities are being asked to do more to adequately prepare students with disabilities for the workforce, because current statistics show they are not prepared. RIT is being cited as a shining example of what one university is doing in this arena, and representatives from RIT are with us in studio.



