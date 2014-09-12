WATCH: Mayor Lovely Warren on Early Childhood Education & Friendship Children's Center

http://youtu.be/apyNXaO7WhQ

This Week on Need to Know, Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren is in the studio to talk education. What’s the status of her Warren Education Plan and how is she working with the City School District & area charter schools in the continuing fight to improve academic outcomes for Rochester’s children? We’ll get updates on her plan.

We’ll also learn about Friendship Children’s Center. The educational nursery school has been operating for nearly 90 years in our area and it’s caught the attention of local artists working to keep its doors open for years to come.

And WXXI’s Carlet Cleare joins us to share the details on this weekend’s Greentopia Festival.