MOVE TO INCLUDE is a partnership between WXXI and the Golisano Foundation designed to promote inclusion for people with intellectual and physical disabilities. Through programming and special events, WXXI and the Golisano Foundation look to build a more inclusive community by inspiring and motivating people to embrace different abilities and include all people in every aspect of community life.
Connections: David Lanz; What is Camp EAGR?
In the first part of the show, we talk to new age recording titan David Lanz, who now makes Rochester his home. He talks about 30 years in the industry, and why he still wants to crank out an album every single year.
Then, as part of our Move to Include series, we learn all about Camp EAGR. We welcome Mike Radell, Director of the camp, along with Lisa Noonan, a board member of Epilepsy-Pralid, Inc.