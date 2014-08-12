Excellus & Red Wings Team To Improvement ROC Health

A third of the 1.5 million people in upstate New York who have high cholesterol don't take their prescriptions as directed. That's according to a new study released by Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield.

The report finds that patients who aren't taking their medications on-time can cause their illness to progress, lower their quality of life or even increase the likelihood of a premature death.

The Vice President and Chief Pharmacy Officer at Excellus, Mona Chitre, says patients who follow prescriptions, as directed, could save millions in medical costs. That's through avoidable hospital or doctor’s visits, which on average could cost a patient about $2,000 each year.

"Medications can become costly. And we now have generics available, especially for those four chronic conditions: depression, diabetes, cholesterol and high blood pressure. There are great generics available.”

The health insurer is launching a campaign that features a superhero pill bottle named "TAD" or "Take As Directed."

Chitre says there are 5 main barriers as to why people don't follow the doctor’s orders.

"Forgetfulness is one; I simply forgot. That's part of our community engagement. If they see "TAD" they may remember to take their medications or maybe their family members may remind them. So forgetfulness is one. Side effects, fear of drug interactions is a very significant other."

Medication affordability, failure to pick up prescriptions and routine difficulties are other reasons.

In an effort to raise awareness and ensure patients take their medicine on-time, Excellus is teaming with the Red Wings this Friday.

That's to break a world record for having the most people wearing superhero capes while doing the wave during the third inning.

"This was a fun way to bring awareness on a very important issue with," says Frontier Field general manager Dan Mason. "We think it's really going to be a fun way for our fans to realize how important it is for them to take their medication on time. [We're] looking forward to having 5,000 superheroes in the ballpark cheering on their wings on Friday night."

The first 5,000 folks entering the park will receive free capes. The game is Friday, August 15th at 7:15 p.m.