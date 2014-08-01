© 2021 WXXI News
New Anti-Trafficking Campaign To Protect Individuals With Developmental Disabilities

WXXI News
Published August 1, 2014 at 4:21 PM EDT

On this week’s edition of Need to Know we look at an issue that’s hard to digest and yet it’s a reality that’s happening around the world and in the Rochester region. It’s human trafficking. We talk with Jennifer Wolfley founder of Paper Bag Ladies of Rochester. She’s working to expand outreach efforts for a specialized segment of our community – those with developmental disabilities. Turns out they’re prime targets for traffickers in the region and throughout the globe.

Also on the show, award-winning soprano Claron McFadden joins us in the WXXI Studio. The Amsterdam-based singer returns to her home-turf in Rochester for a masterpiece performance at the Hochstein School of Music and Dance.

