Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, July 16th

First hour: Pride week and the death of Archie

Second hour: Hairspray and the death (?) of bigotry

In our first hour, yes, comic book character Archie is doing to die. In fact, in an upcoming issue, Archie dies when he takes a bullet trying to save his gay friend. That friend was targeted for his sexuality, according to leaked details of the comic. This happens to be Pride Week, and we're taking the wider view of what's going on in the gay community. But we have to ask: what does everyone think of Archie's death? Cheap gimmick to sell comics, or an interesting plot development to spark discussion?

In our second hour, the JCC is putting on Hairspray. It coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Rochester race riots. Where is racial discrimination, all these years later? Our panel breaks down the show, the original film, and the state of bigotry today.