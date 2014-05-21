Proposed Law Would Change "Handicapped" Sign

State lawmakers are considering legislation that would change the traditional picture on "handicapped accessible" signs and remove the word "handicapped."

The new symbol shows a person in a wheelchair in forward motion.

Nancy Steinkamp, director of physical rehabilitation for Rochester Rehabilitation, an Al Sigl agency, says the change is a good idea, as long as people get the message the sign is trying to send. “That people who have disabilities are very active and involved and want to be portrayed as such. In many settings, they are beginning to be portrayed as such."

Steinkamp applauds the idea to remove the term "handicapped" from signs. She says it's outdated and is no longer used by professionals who work within the disabled community.

The new symbol is already being used in New York City and in some other countries.