Inclusion Desk
move_to_include_logo.jpg
Move To Include
MOVE TO INCLUDE is a partnership between WXXI and the Golisano Foundation designed to promote inclusion for people with intellectual and physical disabilities. Through programming and special events, WXXI and the Golisano Foundation﻿ look to build a more inclusive community by inspiring and motivating people to embrace different abilities and include all people in every aspect of community life.﻿﻿

Proposed Law Would Change "Handicapped" Sign

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published May 21, 2014 at 11:21 AM EDT
new_handicapped_symbol.jpg
bbc.co.uk
/

State lawmakers are considering legislation that would change the traditional picture on "handicapped accessible" signs and remove the word "handicapped."

The new symbol shows a person in a wheelchair in forward motion.

Nancy Steinkamp, director of physical rehabilitation for Rochester Rehabilitation, an Al Sigl agency, says the change is a good idea, as long as people get the message the sign is trying to send. “That people who have disabilities are very active and involved and want to be portrayed as such. In many settings, they are beginning to be portrayed as such."

Steinkamp applauds the idea to remove the term "handicapped" from signs. She says it's outdated and is no longer used by professionals who work within the disabled community.

The new symbol is already being used in New York City and in some other countries.

Beth Adams
Beth Adams joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career. She was the longtime host of the WHAM Morning News in Rochester. Her career also took her from radio stations in Elmira, New York, to Miami, Florida.
