NPR's Michele Norris on Race, An Update on Lead Poisoning in ROC & "Fantastic Frank" Johnson

Damage to the brain and the nervous system, headaches, hearing loss and other illnesses can all be caused by lead poisoning. On this edition of Need to Know Rochester we look at new stats in the Greater Rochester community on this preventable disease. Also on the show – from a body bag to a stage sharing his story around the country. We’ll learn about local man Fantastic Frank Johnson’s journey to turn disability into ability and his hope of inspiring millions in the process. And NPR’s Michele Norris makes a stop in Rochester to give us a peek into America’s views about race through her Race Card Project.

http://youtu.be/_DNjT2ETc8g