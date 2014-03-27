Connections: Science on the Edge & The Future of the Bills

Science and sports are the topics on this edition of Connections. In the first part of the show, shark researcher Gregory Skomal joins us. His presentation at the Rochester Museum and Science Center is part of their "Science on the Edge" series. He was supposed to be here a month ago, but weather canceled his appearance.

Later on, with the death of Ralph Wilson, what's the future of the Bills staying in Western New York? Journalist and author Scott Pitoniak joins us to talk about the future of the Bills, and the legacy of Ralph Wilson.