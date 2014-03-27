Connections: Science on the Edge & The Future of the Bills

© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published March 27, 2014 at 10:26 AM EDT
Science and sports are the topics on this edition of Connections. In the first part of the show, shark researcher Gregory Skomal joins us. His presentation at the Rochester Museum and Science Center is part of their "Science on the Edge" series. He was supposed to be here a month ago, but weather canceled his appearance.

Later on, with the death of Ralph Wilson, what's the future of the Bills staying in Western New York? Journalist and author Scott Pitoniak joins us to talk about the future of the Bills, and the legacy of Ralph Wilson. 

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
