Feminism & Pop Culture, From the Top, & Finding Humor in the World of Caregiving

On this week’s edition of Need to Know Rochester we discuss the B-word and a movement that’s reclaiming that word in an effort to generate activism and bring a thoughtful feminist response to mainstream media. Andi Zeisler, co-counder of the journal Bitch: Feminist Response to Pop Culture talks with WXXI’s Hélène Biandudi Hofer prior to her presentation at the University of Rochester for Women’s History Month. Click here to learn more about events taking place at the U of R in celebration of Women’s History Month.

Also on the show – local author Phyllis Peters opens up about her new novel, Untethered: A Caregiver’s Tale. After spending 20 years as a caregiver, Peters shares with readers the comic relief and irony that takes place in the stress-filled world of caregiving.

And NPR’s famed program, From the Top, was in Rochester this week. Hear from show host Christopher O’Riley and world-renowned flutists, Sir James and Lady Jeanne Galway, about the importance of classical music education for kids. They also explain why, despite what some may say, classical music is not dead.

