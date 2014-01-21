© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

WXXI News
Published January 21, 2014 at 10:57 AM EST

This week WXXI News airs the first installment of Schools for South Sudan on Need to Know Rochester. Host and reporter Hélène Biandudi Hofer traveled to the world’s youngest nation to report on the work being done in South Sudan by Rochester-based non-profits. In the midst of the nation’s current conflict, schools, medical facilities, and clean water wells are being built for residents – and it’s all supported by the Greater Rochester-area community.

Watch this Thursday at 8pm on WXXI-TV, Channel 21.1 and Cable 11 or 1221.

http://youtu.be/-X73AS6484k

