This week WXXI News airs the first installment of Schools for South Sudan on Need to Know Rochester. Host and reporter Hélène Biandudi Hofer traveled to the world’s youngest nation to report on the work being done in South Sudan by Rochester-based non-profits. In the midst of the nation’s current conflict, schools, medical facilities, and clean water wells are being built for residents – and it’s all supported by the Greater Rochester-area community.

Watch this Thursday at 8pm on WXXI-TV, Channel 21.1 and Cable 11 or 1221.

