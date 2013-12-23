Area Resident Returns From South Sudan

An area resident has safely returned to Rochester after being airlifted from South Sudan.

Ted Avgerinos is a board member of the Rochester non-profit Building Minds in South Sudan. He flew to the village of Mayan-Abun in early December to visit the non-profit’s first school - The Ajong Primary School.

During his trip, clashes between rival South Sudan army factions erupted. Avgerinos says now more than ever the people of the world’s youngest nation need the help of area residents. He says the people of South Sudan have a great spirit and a lot of pride. He adds they're appreciative of the work Americans have done in their country and the continued support.

"As actor George Clooney has said, these people aren't looking for a hand-out, but they're looking for a hand-up," says Avgerinos. "I think that's really our role to give them that hand-up and right now this is the last thing this country needs, is political turmoil, because as you know they have so they have no paved roads, no electricity, no running water," Avgerinos says.

Avgerinos helped facilitate a teacher training program at The Ajong Primary School during his recent trip. An alleged attempted coup in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, took place at the end of his visit. The result - continued fighting throughout the African nation.

On Monday, about 150 U.S. Marines prepared to head to South Sudan to help with evacuations. Over the last week, the U.S. has evacuated 380 Americans from the South Sudan.