Tackling "Rape Culture" on College Campuses

On this week’s Need to Know Rochester we examine work being done by local students to help put an end to what’s being called “rape culture” on college campuses. Also on the show - a discussion on the impact of airline rates on the Rochester economy. And we’ll meet a quadriplegic hunter on a mission to ensure the physically challenged in our area can enjoy some of their favorite outdoor sports, like hunting.

