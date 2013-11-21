Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Tackling "Rape Culture" on College Campuses
On this week’s Need to Know Rochester we examine work being done by local students to help put an end to what’s being called “rape culture” on college campuses. Also on the show - a discussion on the impact of airline rates on the Rochester economy. And we’ll meet a quadriplegic hunter on a mission to ensure the physically challenged in our area can enjoy some of their favorite outdoor sports, like hunting.