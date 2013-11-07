ROC Resident Shares Legacy of Her Great Great-Grandfather, Solomon Northup

The film "12 Years A Slave", an adaptation of the 1853 autobiography of Solomon Northrup, a free black man who was kidnapped in 1841 and sold into slavery, is out in theaters this weekend. On this edition of "Need to Know Rochester" host Hélène Biandudi Hofer sits down with Northup's great great-granddaughter to learn more about his story, his legacy, and the power of the human will.

Also on the show - a special profile of veteran John D. Foy. The Rochester resident fought in the Battle of the Bulge and was an infantryman in General Patton's Third Army. Foy discusses the challenges of war and how the expectations of today's troops are very different from those during his years of service.

http://youtu.be/PMCcCwFFV2U