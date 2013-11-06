Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Solomon Northup Descendant Speaks Out
The atrocities of slavery are front and center in the new film 12 Years A Slave. It’s based on the story of Solomon Northup, a resident of Saratoga Springs in the early-to-mid-1800s. WXXI's Hélène Biandudi Hofer sits down with Northup's great great-granddaughter to learn more about his story, his legacy and the power of the human will.