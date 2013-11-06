© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Solomon Northup Descendant Speaks Out

WXXI News
Published November 6, 2013 at 5:11 PM EST

The atrocities of slavery are front and center in the new film 12 Years A Slave. It’s based on the story of Solomon Northup, a resident of Saratoga Springs in the early-to-mid-1800s. WXXI's Hélène Biandudi Hofer sits down with Northup's  great great-granddaughter to learn more about his story, his legacy and the power of the human will.

http://youtu.be/JK0jS3aol7E

Tags

Arts & LifeSolomon Northup1