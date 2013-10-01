© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Resistance Continues for NY SAFE Act

WXXI News
Published October 1, 2013 at 12:07 PM EDT

On this week's Need to Know Rochester we'll examine the continued resistance with the NY SAFE Act and look at local efforts to help put an end to gun violence. Also on the show - how does the government shutdown impact Greater Rochester area residents? We'll find out. And a special look at xerography as the invention by Chester Carlson celebrates its 75th anniversary. Those stories plus an interview with Rochester-based musician, Cammy Enaharo  coming up this Thursday at 8pm on WXXI-TV. Channel 21 and Cable 11 or 1011.

http://youtu.be/KKxlFvRyr4A

