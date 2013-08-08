Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Need to Know Rochester - August 8, 2013
On this edition of Need to Know Rochester:
▪ How area suburbs can help the City of Rochester
▪ Tiger Woods on his return to Rochester and a glance at the economic benefits of the PGA Championship
▪ A conversation with former Rochester City Council member Maxine Childress Brown on her new memoir