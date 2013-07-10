This Week on Need to Know Rochester - 7.11.13

Coming up this week on Need to Know Rochester, the Supreme Court ruled on affirmative action but how does that move impact the Greater Rochester community? We discuss the Supreme Court’s decision and what it could mean for the future of affirmative action. Also on the show a look at the unpaid internship and changes that could be on the way for this “foot in the door” gig. And the game of chess appears to be alive and thriving in Rochester. We’ll learn what keeps kids engaged in this centuries old game. Tune in this Thursday at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on WXXI-TV Channel 21 and Cable 11 or 1011.

http://youtu.be/dhzI54ndUr4