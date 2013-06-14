Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Need to Know Rochester - June 14, 2013
On this edition of Need to Know Rochester:
- Rochester area school district rankings are now out. It turns out some districts ranked higher than people might have expected given their socioeconomic standing. We look at what’s working for these districts and discuss the impact of poverty on education.
- Artist Tom Otterness shares the vision behind his installation at the Memorial Art Gallery’s Centennial Sculpture Park.
- Famed sculptor Albert Paley and his team make finishing touches to the 13 original pieces being installed on Park Avenue in New York City this weekend. http://youtu.be/NGv73OtNMvg