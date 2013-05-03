Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Need to Know Rochester - May 3, 2013
On this edition of Need to Know Rochester:
▪ A look at the work of Teen Empowerment and other community stakeholders to combat youth and gang violence in Rochester
▪ A discussion on the challenges for African American baseball players in the late 1800s and early 20th Century as a new exhibit focusing on those experiences comes to Rochester
▪ The Business Section with Matt Daneman