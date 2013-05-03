Need to Know Rochester - May 3, 2013

On this edition of Need to Know Rochester:

▪ A look at the work of Teen Empowerment and other community stakeholders to combat youth and gang violence in Rochester

▪ A discussion on the challenges for African American baseball players in the late 1800s and early 20th Century as a new exhibit focusing on those experiences comes to Rochester

▪ The Business Section with Matt Daneman

http://youtu.be/yci27LMWjNU