This Week on Need to Know Rochester - 5.3.13

On Friday's show we examine the work of The Center for Teen Empowerment. The non-profit is in its 10th year in Rochester working with at-risk youth in the community. Rochester Police Chief James Sheppard and Paul McFadden, Youth & Gang Specialist with Action for A Better Community, will talk more about Teen Empowerment and current efforts to tackle youth gang violence in Rochester.

Also, former Rochester Mayor Bill Johnson will stop by the station to discuss a traveling exhibit making a stop in the city. It's called Pride & Passion: The African American Baseball Experience. We'll discuss the continued impact of the Negro Leagues on the game of baseball.

Tune in this Friday at 8:30pm and Sunday at 12:30pm on WXXI-TV.

http://youtu.be/O3NGvf-8Sic