Need to Know Rochester - April 26, 2013

This special edition of Need to Know Rochester focuses on education issues. We examine the possible rise in charter schools in Monroe County and the potential impact on students and the Rochester City School District. We also visit a school called Hope Hall - it caters to a special group of students that some say could've fallen through the cracks at their former schools. Lastly, we look into the unique challenges facing rural school districts in the Greater Rochester-area.

