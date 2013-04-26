Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Need to Know Rochester - April 26, 2013
This special edition of Need to Know Rochester focuses on education issues. We examine the possible rise in charter schools in Monroe County and the potential impact on students and the Rochester City School District. We also visit a school called Hope Hall - it caters to a special group of students that some say could've fallen through the cracks at their former schools. Lastly, we look into the unique challenges facing rural school districts in the Greater Rochester-area.