Need To Know Rochester: April 19, 2013
On this edition of Need To Know Rochester:
- April is Autism awareness month. What happens when children with Autism transition to adulthood?
- We talk with Sunny Chandrasekar about being a role model after her appearance on "The Biggest Loser". Also, how Monroe County is tackling the issue of childhood obesity.
- The Business Section with Matt Daneman from the Democrat and Chronicle.
http://youtu.be/S1MoVF7P7Lc