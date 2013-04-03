Rochester's Air Show Postponed

New York's air show has been postponed due to federal government sequestration budget cuts.

The promoters of the Rochester International Air Show scheduled for June 1-2 say a recent Department of Defense memo stated that all military aerial demonstrations in civilian air shows had to stop on April 1 unless the federal government could reach a budget resolution.



The situation has grounded the Navy's Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, who had been scheduled as the featured event for the air show at the Greater Rochester International Airport. The Rochester air show won't be rescheduled until government funding is restored.



The Virginia-based International Council of Air Shows says at least 150 U.S. air shows each year count on military performers to draw big crowds.

