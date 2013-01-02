Bills Interviewing Candidates For Coach

The search is on to find the next head coach of the Buffalo Bills. Team President and CEO Russ Brandon and top officials are in Arizona for interviews with a pair of potential coaches.

Bills brass interviewed former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt Tuesday night and will reportedly talk to Cardinals defensive coordinator Ray Horton Wednesday evening. Whisenhunt was let go by the Cardinals on Monday after six seasons in Arizona. He led the Cardinals to a Super Bowl appearance in the 2008 season and went 45-41 in his time in the desert.

The team reportedly plans to interview Syracuse University coach Doug Marrone and is also hoping to talk to Oregon coach Chip Kelly. They've submitted a request to speak with Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Mike McCoy. And reports have surfaced that former Chicago Bears coach Lovie Smith is interested in the Bills job.

The team fired former head coach Chan Gailey on Monday after three losing seasons.