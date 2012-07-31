Abby Wambach & U.S. Team Coming to Rochester After Olympics

Abby Wambach and her United States Women’s National Soccer teammates will make their first post Olympics appearance in Rochester Saturday, September 1.

The U.S. team will play Coast Rica in an exhibition match at Sahlen’s Stadium that kicks off at 2:30 p.m. The game will be televised nationally on NBC.

There is no guarantee that Wambach will play in the Labor Day weekend game, but she is expected to be in town then.

She sat out a similar homecoming game last year involving her magicJack Women’s Professional Soccer team in Rochester due to injury after last year’s World Cup. Wambach signed autographs and addressed the crowd that day thanking them for their support for her and the team.

Ticket information will be made available at a later date.