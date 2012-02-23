Investigators Look Into Why Plane Skidded off Runway

A United Airlines flight from Chicago skidded off the runway late last night at Rochester's airport. Officials say there were 45 people on board, and there were no injuries.

Click on the audio player above to listen WXXI’s LeShea Agnew’s interview with interim airport director Angela Veltre from Thursday morning.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the cause of the accident, which occurred shortly after 11:30 Wednesday night.

The plane was towed from its position off the runway, and maintenance personnel were checking the aircraft for any damage.