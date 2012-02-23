Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Investigators Look Into Why Plane Skidded off Runway
A United Airlines flight from Chicago skidded off the runway late last night at Rochester's airport. Officials say there were 45 people on board, and there were no injuries.
Click on the audio player above to listen WXXI’s LeShea Agnew’s interview with interim airport director Angela Veltre from Thursday morning.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the cause of the accident, which occurred shortly after 11:30 Wednesday night.
The plane was towed from its position off the runway, and maintenance personnel were checking the aircraft for any damage.