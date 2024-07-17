NEWS BRIEFS

A new internship for SUNY students will pay them for work that’s usually deemed volunteer civics.

The Empire State Service Corps will hire 500 students to work in civics positions, including peer mental health counseling and filing federal financial aid.

SUNY Chancellor John King said the internship will let students engage with their communities in and out of school.

He said it especially helps low-income students, some of whom have to keep a job to pay for school or help their families.

“This now is saying, 'Hey, you can make $16 an hour, do 300 hours of service and have this fulfilling experience instead of feeling like you have to work in a job that’s just about making money,'" King said.

He said students have submitted more than 400 applications since the portal opened in early July.