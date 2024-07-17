LIVE UPDATES
NEWS BRIEFS
Short news items, updated throughout the day by WXXI and CITY journalists.
Internship for SUNY students
A new internship for SUNY students will pay them for work that’s usually deemed volunteer civics.
The Empire State Service Corps will hire 500 students to work in civics positions, including peer mental health counseling and filing federal financial aid.
SUNY Chancellor John King said the internship will let students engage with their communities in and out of school.
He said it especially helps low-income students, some of whom have to keep a job to pay for school or help their families.
“This now is saying, 'Hey, you can make $16 an hour, do 300 hours of service and have this fulfilling experience instead of feeling like you have to work in a job that’s just about making money,'" King said.
He said students have submitted more than 400 applications since the portal opened in early July.
Rochester police talk about taking guns off street
Rochester police said this week that they have taken hundreds of guns off the streets so far this year.
Capt. Mark Mura presented his report at the monthly meeting of the Roc Against Gun Violence Coalition at City Hall.
"This was at the end of June: 257 handguns, 96 long guns, 37 total ghost guns, for a grand total of 390," Mura said. "We're somewhere around 430 right now.”
He added police executed a search warrant at a city residence and at another location outside of the city where ghost guns were being manufactured.
Mura says an arrest was made and more information on that will soon be released.
Regents extend measure to make it easier for teachers to quickly earn bilingual certification
The New York State Board of Regents is extending a measure to make it easier for teachers to earn an expedited bilingual certification.
In a meeting this week, the Regents voted to extend a policy amendment so that eligible teachers have more flexibility to quickly earn the certification.
The amendment states that this is in response to an influx of students in the state whose first language is not English. Many are asylum-seekers.
Regent Roger Tilles from Nassau County said schools need the additional resources of certified teachers to serve all students.
“This is just the first step, as far as I'm concerned, in dealing with this issue," Tilles said. "We have to do it. Schools can't find the personnel to teach English as second language and teach courses in that language, and are having tremendous difficulties.”
Tilles said many students affected by a lack of bilingual instruction are not in a position to graduate on time.
Regent Susan Mittler from the Ithaca area said there’s a particular need in rural places.
“It is very difficult to find language teachers in the more rural schools and they do have students who are bilingual," Mittler said. "I'm hoping this will encourage content area teachers who are bilingual to get certification so that we in fact can provide instructions in second and third languages and also teach classes.”
The Board of Regents is the governing body of the state Education Department. The department’s policy extension runs through the end of next August.