Local and regional reaction to President Biden's decision

Jose Luis Magana / AP Photo Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., questions Columbia President Nemat Shafik during the House Committee on Education and the Workforce hearing on "Columbia in Crisis: Columbia University's Response to Antisemitism" on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, April 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)



U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik released the following statement Sunday afternoon:

“If Joe Biden can’t run for re-election, he is unable and unfit to serve as President of the United States. He must immediately resign.

"The Democrat Party is in absolute free fall for their blatantly corrupt and desperate attempt to cover up the fact that Joe Biden is unfit for office.

"Every elected Democrat in America owns Joe Biden’s failed and feckless record causing the border crisis, Bidenflation, and chaos and weakness around the world.

"President Trump will win this November to save America.”