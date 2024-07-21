© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

LIVE UPDATES

Local and regional reaction to President Biden's decision

Published July 21, 2024 at 3:00 PM EDT
President Joe Biden speaks in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House on Feb. 8, 2024, in Washington. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, July 21, ending his bid for reelection following a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about his fitness for office just four months before the election.
Evan Vucci
/
The Associated Press file photo
President Joe Biden speaks in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House on Feb. 8, 2024, in Washington. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, July 21, ending his bid for reelection following a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about his fitness for office just four months before the election.
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik

Stefanik: If Biden can't run, 'he is unable and unfit to serve as president'

Link Copied
Posted July 21, 2024 at 3:11 PM EDT

Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., questions Columbia President Nemat Shafik during the House Committee on Education and the Workforce hearing on "Columbia in Crisis: Columbia University's Response to Antisemitism" on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, April 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)<br/>
Jose Luis Magana
/
AP Photo
Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., questions Columbia President Nemat Shafik during the House Committee on Education and the Workforce hearing on "Columbia in Crisis: Columbia University's Response to Antisemitism" on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, April 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik released the following statement Sunday afternoon: 

“If Joe Biden can’t run for re-election, he is unable and unfit to serve as President of the United States. He must immediately resign.

"The Democrat Party is in absolute free fall for their blatantly corrupt and desperate attempt to cover up the fact that Joe Biden is unfit for office.

"Every elected Democrat in America owns Joe Biden’s failed and feckless record causing the border crisis, Bidenflation, and chaos and weakness around the world.

"President Trump will win this November to save America.”
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

Gillibrand: President 'imporoved the lives of million of Americans'

Link Copied
Posted July 21, 2024 at 3:04 PM EDT
A woman with shoulder-length blonde hair wearing a green dress smiles and claps
Provided
U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand issued the following statement on Sunday afternoon:

“President Biden has served our country with courage, compassion, integrity and decency. I am honored to have served in the Senate during his administration, which achieved historic accomplishments related to gun safety, veterans’ health care, infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, climate change, prescription drugs, and more.

"President Biden has improved the lives of millions of Americans and leaves behind a legacy that will echo for generations. On behalf of myself and every New Yorker: Thank you, Joe.”
U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer

Schumer: Biden 'put his country, his party, and our future first'

Link Copied

By Staff reports

Posted July 21, 2024 at 3:02 PM EDT
Political candidate profile photo
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer makes an appearance in Rochester in March 2022.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer released the following statement on Sunday afternoon:
 
“Joe Biden has not only been a great president and a great legislative leader but he is a truly amazing human being. His decision of course was not easy, but he once again put his country, his party, and our future first.

“Joe, today shows you are a true patriot and great American.”