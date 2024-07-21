LIVE UPDATES
Local and regional reaction to President Biden's decision
Stefanik: If Biden can't run, 'he is unable and unfit to serve as president'
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik released the following statement Sunday afternoon:
“If Joe Biden can’t run for re-election, he is unable and unfit to serve as President of the United States. He must immediately resign.
"The Democrat Party is in absolute free fall for their blatantly corrupt and desperate attempt to cover up the fact that Joe Biden is unfit for office.
"Every elected Democrat in America owns Joe Biden’s failed and feckless record causing the border crisis, Bidenflation, and chaos and weakness around the world.
"President Trump will win this November to save America.”
Gillibrand: President 'imporoved the lives of million of Americans'
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand issued the following statement on Sunday afternoon:
“President Biden has served our country with courage, compassion, integrity and decency. I am honored to have served in the Senate during his administration, which achieved historic accomplishments related to gun safety, veterans’ health care, infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, climate change, prescription drugs, and more.
"President Biden has improved the lives of millions of Americans and leaves behind a legacy that will echo for generations. On behalf of myself and every New Yorker: Thank you, Joe.”
Schumer: Biden 'put his country, his party, and our future first'
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer released the following statement on Sunday afternoon:
“Joe Biden has not only been a great president and a great legislative leader but he is a truly amazing human being. His decision of course was not easy, but he once again put his country, his party, and our future first.
“Joe, today shows you are a true patriot and great American.”