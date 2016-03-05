Couple Charged With Child Abuse

New York State Police in Waterloo tell WXXI that Angela M. Wheeler, 37, of Seneca Falls, and Michael A. Brewer, 39, of Interlaken, were charged with abusing two children.

Troopers and Seneca County Child Protective Services investigated a report of two children being subjected to physical abuse, and improper care while in their custody.

Police allege that Wheeler and Brewer subjected the children to physical abuse to include choking, as well as other forms of excessive punishment.

Wheeler was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, as well as one count of criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation.

Brewer was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

State Police say both were released on appearance tickets and will appear in the Village of Waterloo Court at a later date.

The children are with another family member.