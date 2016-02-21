Amber Alert: Missing Child From Syracuse Area

The Syracuse Police Department has activated the New York State AMBER Alert and is investigating a child abduction that occurred near Valley Drive, in Syracuse at about 10:57 pm on February 20, 2016.

The child, Maddox Lawrence, is a white female, approximately 1 year old with blonde hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 2 feet long and weighs about 26 pounds. Maddox was last seen wearing a white shirt with pink collar and brown puppies, long pink pants, a blue coat with pink interior, brown suede shoes and a gray knit hat with pom poms.

The suspect, Ryan Lawrence is a white male, approximately 24 years old with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing a gray shell jacket, blue jeans and tan timberland boots.

The suspect left home with the child Saturday night after leaving information indicating that he was going to harm himself and possibly the child. The suspect has a history of mental health issues and is emotionally unstable.

Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (866) NYS-AMBER or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.