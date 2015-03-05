Cuomo Says Revamped State Fair Could Help Area's Economy

Onondaga County Executive Joanie Mahoney and New York State Fair officials have Gov. Andrew Cuomo squarely in their corner as they advance plans to make dramatic changes at the fairgrounds in Geddes.

Cuomo’s been coming to the state fair for years. Most recently of course as governor, when he takes a walk through the fairgrounds with politicians, his daughters and a sausage sandwich in hand.

But he remembers tagging along with his father, Mario Cuomo, when he was governor more than 25 years ago. In that time though, not much has changed. Officials say that’s made him more sensitive to the need for updating the fair and Cuomo agrees -- he’s all in.

"I am committed to investing in the state fair as one of the assets that can actually drive a stronger economy" said Cuomo in Syracuse Wednesday.

It’s that economic development component that Cuomo emphasizes when talking about updating the fair grounds. He says it coincides with his goal of bringing jobs upstate. The plan includes an equestrian park, and iceplex and an RV park.

"It’s very exciting, and we’re going to get to work talking about it. And we’re open to ideas, and the more creative, the better,” said the governor.

Cuomo earmarked $50 million to fix up the fair in the budget that he’s now negotiating with lawmakers in Albany. If the funding is approved, it comes on the heels of a $30 million state investment last year that’s been part of a redevelopment of the western shore of Onondaga Lake. That includes construction of an amphitheater that is expected to replace the fair’s grandstand.