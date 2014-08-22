Connections: Innovation Friday - ROC Maker Faire; What is Tech Good For?

In the first part of the show, we call out for all 'makers' to take part in the Rochester Mini Maker Faire in November. Co-chair Dan Schneiderman joins us to tell us about the event, and who can take part (spoiler: anyone!). Then, Xanthe Matychak from the Ithaca Generator joins us to tell us what happens at the generator (spoiler: they make stuff!).

In the latter part of the show, we're joined by Kara Miller of WGBH's Innovation Hub. We talk with Kara bout technology in education, our offices, and in the casino.