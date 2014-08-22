© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Innovation Friday - ROC Maker Faire; What is Tech Good For?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published August 22, 2014 at 3:34 PM EDT
Connections_Innovation_Friday.jpg

In the first part of the show, we call out for all 'makers' to take part in the Rochester Mini Maker Faire in November. Co-chair Dan Schneiderman joins us to tell us about the event, and who can take part (spoiler: anyone!). Then, Xanthe Matychak from the Ithaca Generator joins us to tell us what happens at the generator (spoiler: they make stuff!). 

In the latter part of the show, we're joined by Kara Miller of WGBH's Innovation Hub. We talk with Kara bout technology in education, our offices, and in the casino. 

Tags

Arts & Lifeeducationtechnologymaker faire1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson